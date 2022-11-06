LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez
Elahi has constituted a provincial task
force for road safety. He chaired a meeting on Saturday in which steps being taken for the road safety came under review.
The CM said the task force would prepare
a comprehensive plan of action for prevention of traffic accidents and prompt
steps would be taken in the light of recommendations, to be put forth by the
task force. Necessary legislation would
also be done in this regard and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat would be the
head of the task force. Chief secretary,
inspector general of police, additional
chief Secretary(Home), traffic officials
and other officers will be members of the
Task Force. The chief minister accorded
an approval to introduce electric mini
carts in place of motorcycle rickshaws.
The meeting decided in principle to promote environment friendly electric bikes
to reduce pollution in the province. He
maintained that electric bikes and electric cars would be encouraged in the
province adding that motorcycle rickshaws would be changed into golf cart
vehicles in a phased manner. He revealed
that a readable token sticker would be
pasted on the vehicles after conducting
their inspection and in case of the absence of readable inspection token, the
vehicle would immediately be put off
the road. The CM ordered to pay special
attention to the repair of roads and of
government vehicles in order to reduce
traffic accidents, adding that the traffic
police should adopt zero tolerance policy
on the matters of out-of-order vehicles
headlights and indicators. He asserted
that a strict legal action should be taken
against the underage drivers. DG Rescue
1122 Service Dr Rizwan Naseer gave a
briefing to the meeting that 10 persons
die and many get injured in the traffic accidents on daily basis, adding that after
every 2 minutes, a traffic accident takes
place somewhere in Punjab. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar.