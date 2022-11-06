Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez

Elahi has constituted a provincial task

force for road safety. He chaired a meeting on Saturday in which steps being taken for the road safety came under review.

The CM said the task force would prepare

a comprehensive plan of action for prevention of traffic accidents and prompt

steps would be taken in the light of recommendations, to be put forth by the

task force. Necessary legislation would

also be done in this regard and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat would be the

head of the task force. Chief secretary,

inspector general of police, additional

chief Secretary(Home), traffic officials

and other officers will be members of the

Task Force. The chief minister accorded

an approval to introduce electric mini

carts in place of motorcycle rickshaws.

The meeting decided in principle to promote environment friendly electric bikes

to reduce pollution in the province. He

maintained that electric bikes and electric cars would be encouraged in the

province adding that motorcycle rickshaws would be changed into golf cart

vehicles in a phased manner. He revealed

that a readable token sticker would be

pasted on the vehicles after conducting

their inspection and in case of the absence of readable inspection token, the

vehicle would immediately be put off

the road. The CM ordered to pay special

attention to the repair of roads and of

government vehicles in order to reduce

traffic accidents, adding that the traffic

police should adopt zero tolerance policy

on the matters of out-of-order vehicles

headlights and indicators. He asserted

that a strict legal action should be taken

against the underage drivers. DG Rescue

1122 Service Dr Rizwan Naseer gave a

briefing to the meeting that 10 persons

die and many get injured in the traffic accidents on daily basis, adding that after

every 2 minutes, a traffic accident takes

place somewhere in Punjab. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar.