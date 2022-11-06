LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry
Pervaiz Elahi Saturday met with a
15-member delegation comprising
eminent industrialists and famous
business personalities of Great Britain in which matters pertaining to
investment in agriculture, livestock,
poultry and other sectors were discussed. During the meeting held
here, it was agreed by the British industrialists to enhance cooperation
for investment in Punjab. The British
industrialists expressed their keen
interest in CPD (Central Business
District Punjab), RUDA (Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project)
and other projects. The British delegation paid tributes to the vision and
endeavours of Punjab Chief Minister
Pervaiz Elahi and expressed their
profound thanks for his splendid
hospitality. On this occasion, the CM
apprized the British industrialists and
businessmen that provincial government would attain the destinations of
progress by utilizing all its resources
and capabilities. He said, “We will
arrange road shows in Great Britain
for the promotion of RUDA, CPD and
for the promotion of other foreign investment. We fully guarantee to safeguard the foreign investment.” Punjab government was going to launch
a ‘’One Stop Shop Service’’ for the foreign investors, he said and mentioned
that investment opportunities were
available in various energy projects
including the Off Grid Hydel Power
Project. CM informed the delegates
that 10 Special Economic Zones were
being set up in Punjab and a 10-year
tax holiday would also be granted. He
stated that the Ravi City and Lahore
would prove to be an example of
the latest twin cities, asserting that
3,000 industries had expressed their
interest in RUDA