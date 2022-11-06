Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry

Pervaiz Elahi Saturday met with a

15-member delegation comprising

eminent industrialists and famous

business personalities of Great Britain in which matters pertaining to

investment in agriculture, livestock,

poultry and other sectors were discussed. During the meeting held

here, it was agreed by the British industrialists to enhance cooperation

for investment in Punjab. The British

industrialists expressed their keen

interest in CPD (Central Business

District Punjab), RUDA (Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project)

and other projects. The British delegation paid tributes to the vision and

endeavours of Punjab Chief Minister

Pervaiz Elahi and expressed their

profound thanks for his splendid

hospitality. On this occasion, the CM

apprized the British industrialists and

businessmen that provincial government would attain the destinations of

progress by utilizing all its resources

and capabilities. He said, “We will

arrange road shows in Great Britain

for the promotion of RUDA, CPD and

for the promotion of other foreign investment. We fully guarantee to safeguard the foreign investment.” Punjab government was going to launch

a ‘’One Stop Shop Service’’ for the foreign investors, he said and mentioned

that investment opportunities were

available in various energy projects

including the Off Grid Hydel Power

Project. CM informed the delegates

that 10 Special Economic Zones were

being set up in Punjab and a 10-year

tax holiday would also be granted. He

stated that the Ravi City and Lahore

would prove to be an example of

the latest twin cities, asserting that

3,000 industries had expressed their

interest in RUDA