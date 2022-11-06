ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organised a colourful puppet show on Saturday to entertain children and students from various educational
institutions in twin cities. The national puppet theater of PNCA showcased the skills of its puppeteers
featuring vibrantly costumed puppets and presented
folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs
to provide infotainment for young minds to engage
them in healthy activities. The show also highlighted
various issues like health, education and environment, etc. through stories with lessons. Children
along with parents were invited to attend the show.
The show is a regular feature of PNCA and the National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes
culture and traditions among the children with an
understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organisers.