MULTAN - District administration has decided to

launch crackdown against the sale and

purchase of narcotic drugs. Deputy

Commissioner Tahir Wattoo has also

formed a task force consisting of drug

inspectors in this regard and Drug

Quality Control Board meeting led by

the DC was held here on Saturday.

In the meeting, the DC imposed

heavy fines to medical stores over

keeping prohibited and narcotic

medicines and to send several cases

to the court. He ordered to seal the

medical stores immediately over

non-guaranteed drugs are found

and strict monitoring of supply

chain of wholesale drug dealers.