MULTAN - District administration has decided to
launch crackdown against the sale and
purchase of narcotic drugs. Deputy
Commissioner Tahir Wattoo has also
formed a task force consisting of drug
inspectors in this regard and Drug
Quality Control Board meeting led by
the DC was held here on Saturday.
In the meeting, the DC imposed
heavy fines to medical stores over
keeping prohibited and narcotic
medicines and to send several cases
to the court. He ordered to seal the
medical stores immediately over
non-guaranteed drugs are found
and strict monitoring of supply
chain of wholesale drug dealers.