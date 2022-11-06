Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Saturday said that regardless

of challenges compounded

by floods, it is utmost effort

of the government to extend

relief to the masses. In an exclusive interview with staterun PTV, he said it is our effort not to increase burden

on the masses in terms of prices of petroleum

products. He said we believe in market based

exchange rate but some handful speculators

cannot be allowed to make the rupee hostage.

He said the appreciation of rupee will also help

tackle the issue of inflation. Ishaq Dar said the

government has decided not to approach Paris Club for rescheduling of debt. The minister

termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit

to China as successful saying the Chinese side

has always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

He said there have been positive discussions

on ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway project.