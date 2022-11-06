ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
Saturday said that regardless
of challenges compounded
by floods, it is utmost effort
of the government to extend
relief to the masses. In an exclusive interview with staterun PTV, he said it is our effort not to increase burden
on the masses in terms of prices of petroleum
products. He said we believe in market based
exchange rate but some handful speculators
cannot be allowed to make the rupee hostage.
He said the appreciation of rupee will also help
tackle the issue of inflation. Ishaq Dar said the
government has decided not to approach Paris Club for rescheduling of debt. The minister
termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit
to China as successful saying the Chinese side
has always helped Pakistan in difficult times.
He said there have been positive discussions
on ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway project.