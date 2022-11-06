Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate comprehensive model under which maximum relief may be provided to the lest endowed segment on priority.

The minister chaired a meeting on PM’s relief package through USC at Finance Division. The chair was apprised of the Prime Minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to facilitate the masses of the country. It was informed that good quality of flour, sugar, rice, ghee and pulses are provided to the masses across the country on subsidized rates. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the present government is cognizant of the issues of the poor segment of the society that needs maximum relief support. He further emphasized that providing relief to the poor is priority of the government and the govt is providing utmost support to them.

The finance minister further directed Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate comprehensive model under which maximum relief may be provided to the lest endowed segment on priority. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries & Production, MD USC and senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo on privatization programme at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Privatization and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the privatization programme of state owned entities. The meeting discussed various issues impeding the progress of privatization and bottlenecks in the privatization process of NPPMCL and other entities. The chair was also apprised of the issues related to completion of privatization of PTCL. The finance minister expressed resolve of the government to proceed further for the privatization of loss making entities and impressed upon the Privatization Commission to frame up modalities to overcome bottlenecks hampering the smooth expeditious privatization. He further extended his full support and cooperation. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has also held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, IG Motorway and senior officers attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood apprised the finance minister of the financial matters related to different organizations of Communication Ministry including Motorway Police, Pakistan Post and NHA. He further highlighted the contributions of these organizations in the progress and development of the country. The finance minister acknowledging the contribution of Ministry of Communication and its attached organizations into the economic stability and progress of the country said that present government is mindful of the fact that a well integrated communication network is essential for socio-economic development and financial stability of the country. He further assured the communications minister to address and resolve the issues of the organizations of Communication Ministry for their better performance and contribution to the progress and development of Pakistan.