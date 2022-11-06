Share:

Keeping in mind the fact that 70 percent of all farmers in Balochistan lack access to water, the federal government has decided to embark upon a new project that will provide a consistent source of irrigation. The Naulong Integrated Water Resources Development project has been designed for Jhal Magsi in Balochistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already approved financing worth $5 million. The promise that such a project holds is immense but only if it comes to fruition.

Just recently, Pakistan vowed to mitigate climate vulnerability especially in Balochistan where water availability varies too drastically. The province experiences extremes; droughts or floods and this trend is bound to get worse with time. In order to reduce the plight of the people, as well as the vulnerability of the province to further decline due to climate change, a water resource development plan was introduced and approved by the authorities.

With $5 million approved by the ADB already, comprehensive designs can be made to show what infrastructure is needed and what it may look like. High-quality is being promised as it will support massive amounts of investment, expert water management and will place an emphasis on skills development so that progress is ever-growing. Through such a scheme, the authorities are confident that our disaster management skills will become enhanced to a great degree but only time will tell.

All too often, the public is made promises of one initiative after the other but they rarely come to fruition. Often, these projects take decades to complete because of complex issues like release of payments to contractors, lack of funding and changes in political leadership. Plus, the standard promised in the design and planning phase can never be seen to be upheld or are foregone for the sake of affordability.

This time, we must ensure that the money is well spent and hold the government true to its promises. Balochistan has already suffered immensely, and will continue to unless concrete steps are not taken to address and resolve its issues.