Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday

suspended Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar with immediate effect.

The move came a day after angry supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan

staged a protest demonstration

outside the Governor House in Lahore against the alleged assassination attempt on the life of their

leader. “Ghulam Mahmood Dogar,

a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving

under Government of Punjab, is

placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further

orders,” according to

the

notifi

cation

is

sued by the

e s t a b l i s h -

ment division. Official sources privy to the

matter said that Dogar was suspended from service over his alleged failure in providing foolproof

security to the Governor House

during the PTI’s protests and

politicising the police department.

On Friday, Punjab Governor

House administration wrote a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary

and Inspector General of Police requesting the deployment of more

police force for the security of the

Punjab Governor and his family,

and staff residing in the Governor

House. The Governor House requested the Punjab government to

take all possible measures to stop

the mob from entering the premises. The administration also requested registering cases against

the protesters for breaking the law.

Unruly mobs of PTI gathered outside the Punjab Governor House

Friday evening and tried to crash

the front gate on the mall, burnt

tires, tried to climb the gate and

vandalised the CCTV cameras.