ISLAMABAD - The federal government Saturday
suspended Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar with immediate effect.
The move came a day after angry supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan
staged a protest demonstration
outside the Governor House in Lahore against the alleged assassination attempt on the life of their
leader. “Ghulam Mahmood Dogar,
a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving
under Government of Punjab, is
placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further
orders,” according to
the
notifi
cation
is
sued by the
e s t a b l i s h -
ment division. Official sources privy to the
matter said that Dogar was suspended from service over his alleged failure in providing foolproof
security to the Governor House
during the PTI’s protests and
politicising the police department.
On Friday, Punjab Governor
House administration wrote a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary
and Inspector General of Police requesting the deployment of more
police force for the security of the
Punjab Governor and his family,
and staff residing in the Governor
House. The Governor House requested the Punjab government to
take all possible measures to stop
the mob from entering the premises. The administration also requested registering cases against
the protesters for breaking the law.
Unruly mobs of PTI gathered outside the Punjab Governor House
Friday evening and tried to crash
the front gate on the mall, burnt
tires, tried to climb the gate and
vandalised the CCTV cameras.