LAHORE - The final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament sponsored by Dawn Bread will be played between Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes at 3:00 pm today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. Before the main final, a subsidiary final match will be played between Dawn Bread and FG/Din Polo. According to LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, the chief guest of the final will be Mrs. Tamiz Alam, widow of Lt Gen Shah Alam (R). She will be accompanied by the management of Dawn Bread. The secretary also thanked Dawn Bread for sponsoring the eight-goal tournament. Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel consists of Usman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Nocolas Antinori (Argentina) while Team Platinum Homes includes Qadeer Ashfaq, Bilal Noon, Agha Musa Ali Khan and Amirreza Behboudi (Iran).