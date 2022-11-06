ISLAMABAD - The foreign office, after getting approval
from the Prime Minister office, has made the appointment of new ambassadorial
and counsel general postings in several countries.
Diplomatic sources told
The Nation that seven new
appointments have been
made including five counsel generals in different
countries. Counter Terrorism in the Foreign Office
Director General Asim Ali
Khan has been appointed
as new counsel general in
Los angles. Current consul
general in the US city of
Houston Ibrar Hashmi has
been transferred and posted as ambassador in Nepal. Aftab Chaudhry is new
counsel general in Houston
and would be assuming the
responsibilities once Ibrar
Hashmi would leave the
charge. DG HR in foreign office Saadia Qazi has been appointed as new ambassador
in Norway. Saima Syed has
been appointed as ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal.