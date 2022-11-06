Share:

ISLAMABAD - The foreign office, after getting approval

from the Prime Minister office, has made the appointment of new ambassadorial

and counsel general postings in several countries.

Diplomatic sources told

The Nation that seven new

appointments have been

made including five counsel generals in different

countries. Counter Terrorism in the Foreign Office

Director General Asim Ali

Khan has been appointed

as new counsel general in

Los angles. Current consul

general in the US city of

Houston Ibrar Hashmi has

been transferred and posted as ambassador in Nepal. Aftab Chaudhry is new

counsel general in Houston

and would be assuming the

responsibilities once Ibrar

Hashmi would leave the

charge. DG HR in foreign office Saadia Qazi has been appointed as new ambassador

in Norway. Saima Syed has

been appointed as ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal.