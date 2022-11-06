Share:

The last time Pakistan became self-sufficient in terms of wheat production was during Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) tenure from 2008 to 2013. After this, it had to import wheat from abroad every year. Accusations have been directed at governments for neglecting agricultural output and food security. The next worry is that climate change will affect is drastically, and especially have a direct impact on food security.

Farmers ravaged by the recent floods have barely recovered but now, they are able to sow wheat for the upcoming season to an extent. However, a new seed crisis is looming over them. According to reports, profiteers in various parts of Pakistan have increased the price of 50kg bags by Rs.3000 from Rs.5200 to Rs.8200, because of which small farmers could not start sowing yet. While according to agricultural experts, the deadline for sowing wheat is November 25 and if we fail to abide by it, there is a possibility of massive reduction in the next crop.

It should be remembered that due to the fertiliser crisis last year, wheat harvests were 30 lakh tons less than the target, which had to be met by importing the commodity. And now, the National Economic Coordination Committee has approved the procurement of another eight lakh tons, the global price of which was double than last year’s price. The brunt of this has to be faced by Pakistan’s foreign reserves and we need more dollars to import wheat and already, we have shortage of it.

Along with this, the federal government has also approved the import of three lakh metric tons of urea fertiliser and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to provide seeds and fertilisers at the doorsteps of farmers. This is a commendable step, but it is the responsibility of federal government to make sure that across-the-board farmers be given seeds and fertilisers and they should not be deprived of this so that even if the production target is not met by participating in the National Food Security Program, it can be brought close to it.

Two months ago, the extensive agricultural land in southern Punjab, KP and Balochistan, including 30 lakh acres of Sindh, was flooded. Even now, more than 12 lakh acres of Sindh are still under flood water. In these areas, the first kharif crop was affected and now the time for wheat sowing is passing. The Sindh government had announced to provide free wheat seeds to the flood-affected farmers, but as still a major part is under water it will not be easy for the farmers to give it their all.

Punjab and Sindh are two major wheat producing provinces in Pakistan and the country depends on the production of these two provinces to meet the wheat procurement targets. Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan has been dependent on imports for the past two years to meet the country’s wheat requirement. Wheat is a staple food in Pakistan and each Pakistani consumes an average of 124kg annually.

The country is having to import wheat at a time when prices are at their highest level due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two major wheat supplying countries in the world. But after the arrival of improved wheat, the price of wheat in Pakistan has stated to decline. But is this a permanent solution? Will we continue to buy wheat from the hard-earned money of Pakistanis even though we should be producing our own? How long will we continue to import commodities like wheat every year? Now we know that a major part of the country is submerged in water, so why don’t we take steps to encourage farmers in other areas to prefer wheat over other crops?

If the farmers get good compensation, they will switch to wheat. But the government should store wheat so that every year when there is a shortage of wheat, this wheat can be brought to the market to curb the mafia and if the country has plenty of wheat stock, then we will not need to import. And in this way the dollar can also be saved from being transferred abroad.