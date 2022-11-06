LAHORE - The coalition government Saturday
decided to take strict action against
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his aides for levelling baseless allegations against the
Armed Forces.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decision during a
meeting in Punjab’s capital, says a press statement
issued by the media wing
of the Prime Minister’s Office late Saturday night.
The development comes
a day after the PTI chief
blamed senior government
officials for the alleged plot
to kill him. Former PM Imran Khan is yet to offer
any evidence to support
his accusations. “The federal government has decided to exercise its powers on baseless allegations
against institutions. Legal
action will be taken against
Imran Khan and his associates in the light of ISPR’s
(Inter-Services Public Relations) statement,” the
statement said. The government has also constituted a committee consisting of constitutional and
legal experts to formulate
a strategy, it added. In a
televised address from the
hospital, Khan told his followers that he had already
learned about the looming
danger and had received
information that there was
a plan in place to kill him
“somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat”. Khan
was shot in the leg on
Thursday as he waved to
crowds from a container
mounted on a truck from
where he was leading a
protest march on the capital to press for early elections and calling for the
resignation of PM Shehbaz
Sharif. The military rejected the allegations as irresponsible while calling on
the federal government to
investigate the matter and
initiate legal action against
those responsible for “defamation”. Apart from taking PTI to task for the
statements against institutions, the government will
also initiate legal action
against the party’s workers for vandalism and creating chaos, the statement
from the government said.