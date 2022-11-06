Share:

LAHORE - The coalition government Saturday

decided to take strict action against

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his aides for levelling baseless allegations against the

Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decision during a

meeting in Punjab’s capital, says a press statement

issued by the media wing

of the Prime Minister’s Office late Saturday night.

The development comes

a day after the PTI chief

blamed senior government

officials for the alleged plot

to kill him. Former PM Imran Khan is yet to offer

any evidence to support

his accusations. “The federal government has decided to exercise its powers on baseless allegations

against institutions. Legal

action will be taken against

Imran Khan and his associates in the light of ISPR’s

(Inter-Services Public Relations) statement,” the

statement said. The government has also constituted a committee consisting of constitutional and

legal experts to formulate

a strategy, it added. In a

televised address from the

hospital, Khan told his followers that he had already

learned about the looming

danger and had received

information that there was

a plan in place to kill him

“somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat”. Khan

was shot in the leg on

Thursday as he waved to

crowds from a container

mounted on a truck from

where he was leading a

protest march on the capital to press for early elections and calling for the

resignation of PM Shehbaz

Sharif. The military rejected the allegations as irresponsible while calling on

the federal government to

investigate the matter and

initiate legal action against

those responsible for “defamation”. Apart from taking PTI to task for the

statements against institutions, the government will

also initiate legal action

against the party’s workers for vandalism and creating chaos, the statement

from the government said.