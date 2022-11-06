LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore
chapter social media President Uzair Kayani,
along with his team, called on Punjab Governor
Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s
House, here on Saturday. Fahad Ishaq, Hamza
Rizwan, Hafiz Nauman, Hasan Sardar and others
were part of the vising delegation. Coordinator
Digital Media Governor Punjab Hasan Malik was
also present. Governor Balighur Rehman told the
delegation members that lasting success lied only
in truth, urging that false and fabricated news
must be fought with truth. He said irresponsible
news on the social media should be discouraged.
The governor said that the PML-N took the difficult decision to form a government along with
allies to save the country from bankruptcy. He
said that at that
time, the party leadership said that that
was not the time for
politics but to save
the state. The Pun
jab governor said
the government was
taking steps to pro
vide relief to people
in various sectors,
adding that recently the federal government announced Kisan package for farmers. He said that
in the coming days, inflation would be reduced
and more relief would be given to people in other
sectors. Governor Balighur Rehman said inflation rate was very low in the previous tenures of
PML-N and the economy was better. He said the
PML-N always increased the funds of the Higher
Education Commission and gave laptops to the
youth to acclimatize them to demands of the modern world. The governor said that some elements
were spreading chaos in the country and frustration among the youth. He said all should play their
role in development and stability of the country
with a positive mindset.