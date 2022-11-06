Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore

chapter social media President Uzair Kayani,

along with his team, called on Punjab Governor

Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s

House, here on Saturday. Fahad Ishaq, Hamza

Rizwan, Hafiz Nauman, Hasan Sardar and others

were part of the vising delegation. Coordinator

Digital Media Governor Punjab Hasan Malik was

also present. Governor Balighur Rehman told the

delegation members that lasting success lied only

in truth, urging that false and fabricated news

must be fought with truth. He said irresponsible

news on the social media should be discouraged.

The governor said that the PML-N took the difficult decision to form a government along with

allies to save the country from bankruptcy. He

said that at that

time, the party leadership said that that

was not the time for

politics but to save

the state. The Pun

jab governor said

the government was

taking steps to pro

vide relief to people

in various sectors,

adding that recently the federal government announced Kisan package for farmers. He said that

in the coming days, inflation would be reduced

and more relief would be given to people in other

sectors. Governor Balighur Rehman said inflation rate was very low in the previous tenures of

PML-N and the economy was better. He said the

PML-N always increased the funds of the Higher

Education Commission and gave laptops to the

youth to acclimatize them to demands of the modern world. The governor said that some elements

were spreading chaos in the country and frustration among the youth. He said all should play their

role in development and stability of the country

with a positive mindset.