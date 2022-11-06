Share:

KARACHI-Sindh government has announced a head money of 51 million rupees for seven notorious criminals of province also wanted by Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Sindh Police.

Announcing the details on Saturday, SSP ACLC Bashir Brohi said that the detained accused Ghulam Yaseen Bhaiyo with Rs10 million head money was wanted in 52 cases. He said that head money of Rs10 million has been announced for culprit Kashif Abro wanted in 41 cases.

The SSP ACLC said that Akbar Ali Bhaiyo and Nazir Bhaiyo, both were wanted in 22 cases and head money of Rs10 million has been announced for each of them. He said that Mujahid Jamali Mirani alias Commando was wanted by police in 21 cases and head money of five million rupees has been announced for him.

Meanwhile, Bashir Brohi said that head money of three million each was announced for Muhammad Khan Malah wanted by police in 14 case and Mumtaz Bhaiyo wanted in 13 cases.