ISLAMABAD - Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP) has planned to arrange All Pakistan Calligraphy Competition titled “Kalam-e-Iqbal” on Monday [November 14] at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The intended students can register with IAP to participate in the competition till Sunday [November 13]. The objective behind this competition is to provide a platform to the youth for portraying their abilities in positive way along with educating them about the message of great poet Allama Iqbal for their character building.

Students from primary to middle level will present their calligraphic work on selected parts of Kalam-e-Iqbal.

While the topic for the students of Matric and O level is “Afrad k haathon mai hai aqwam ki taqdeer, hr fard hai millat k muqadar ka sitara.”

One student from each school will be able to participate in the competition. Students obtaining top positions will be given prizes and certificates.

IAP is a statutory body of the government and a centre of excellence for Iqbal Studies. The aims and objectives of the academy are to promote and disseminate the study and understanding of the works and teachings of Allama Iqbal.