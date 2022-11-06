Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police

(IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on

Saturday ordered the removal

of containers from the entry and

exit points of capital besides

sending back Sindh police.

Islamabad police chief also

thanked cops of Sindh police,

Frontier Constabulary (FC) and

Rangers for imparting duty to

maintain law and order and to

protect public lives and property of public during a protest

demo by a political party.

“I am also thankful to the

public for its cooperation and

patience,” said IG in a statement. The decision came by IG

as PTI Chief Imran Khan had

announced he would resume

his march to Islamabad after recovering from an assassination

attempt on him in Wazirabad

two days ago. Earlier in the evening, police fired tear gas shells

at PTI protestors at Faizabad Interchange to prevent them from

moving towards the federal capital during their protest demonstration even during heavy

rain against alleged assassination attempt on their leader

Imran Khan, the ex-premier of

Pakistan. Roads were blocked

for traffic causing immense

troubles for commuters and

pedestrians. Business activities

on Murree Road were also hampered after clashes between police and PTI protestors.

Earlier, police also booked

more than 300 protestors including top leadership of PTI

on charges of attacking police

party, hurling threats at cops,

setting ablaze two bikes of police, injuring nine FC men and

damaging public property. As

many as 12 PTI protestors were

held by police and moved to police station Industrial Zone for

further investigation.

Prominent leaders of PTI

booked by police on charges of

attacking police party and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were

identified as President North

Punjab/ MNA Amir Mehmood

Kiani, Ali Ahmed Awan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and

Chaudhry Shohaib.

According to sources, a large

number of PTI leaders and

supporters gathered at Shamasabad on Murree Road following

a call of PTI chief Imran Khan to

register their protest against

attack on him. The protestors

started marching towards Faizabad Interchange to enter federal capital when the Islamabad

police and FC warned them to

not violate section 144. However, the charged mob once again

advanced towards capital when

police started firing tear gas

shells to disperse them.

Mess of protestors on Murree Road caused gigantic traffic jam on several roads. Security personnel on duty said

that they were deployed on

Faizabad Bridge when 250/

300 protestors of PTI, being

led by Amir Mehmood Kiani,

Ali Nawaz Awan and Wasiq

Qayyum Abbasi, appeared in

form of a rally from Murree

Road. All were equipped with

sticks and stones, they said

adding that the mob on orders

of their four leaders attacked

the police party. They said the

mob pelted police with stones

and beat them with sticks. Resultantly, 12 FC men sustained

injuries and were moved to

hospital. They added the violent mob of PTI also torched

two motorcycles of cops of Islamabad police. They alleged

the mob was ignited by four

leaders for attacking on police

and FC. They asked the SHO to

register case against accused

and to arrest them. Two separate cases were lodged against

the accused including Amir

Mehmood Kiani, Ali Nawaz

Awan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

and Chaudhry Shohaib. The

detained workers of PTI have

been identified as Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Akif,

Kamran Ahmed, Shahzaib,

Iqrar Abbasi, Amir Abbasi,

Hamza Ali, Safdar Abbasi, Muhammad Talha, Mirza Nasim

Baig, Muhammad Zubair and

Ghani Ur Rehman.