ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police
(IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on
Saturday ordered the removal
of containers from the entry and
exit points of capital besides
sending back Sindh police.
Islamabad police chief also
thanked cops of Sindh police,
Frontier Constabulary (FC) and
Rangers for imparting duty to
maintain law and order and to
protect public lives and property of public during a protest
demo by a political party.
“I am also thankful to the
public for its cooperation and
patience,” said IG in a statement. The decision came by IG
as PTI Chief Imran Khan had
announced he would resume
his march to Islamabad after recovering from an assassination
attempt on him in Wazirabad
two days ago. Earlier in the evening, police fired tear gas shells
at PTI protestors at Faizabad Interchange to prevent them from
moving towards the federal capital during their protest demonstration even during heavy
rain against alleged assassination attempt on their leader
Imran Khan, the ex-premier of
Pakistan. Roads were blocked
for traffic causing immense
troubles for commuters and
pedestrians. Business activities
on Murree Road were also hampered after clashes between police and PTI protestors.
Earlier, police also booked
more than 300 protestors including top leadership of PTI
on charges of attacking police
party, hurling threats at cops,
setting ablaze two bikes of police, injuring nine FC men and
damaging public property. As
many as 12 PTI protestors were
held by police and moved to police station Industrial Zone for
further investigation.
Prominent leaders of PTI
booked by police on charges of
attacking police party and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were
identified as President North
Punjab/ MNA Amir Mehmood
Kiani, Ali Ahmed Awan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly
Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and
Chaudhry Shohaib.
According to sources, a large
number of PTI leaders and
supporters gathered at Shamasabad on Murree Road following
a call of PTI chief Imran Khan to
register their protest against
attack on him. The protestors
started marching towards Faizabad Interchange to enter federal capital when the Islamabad
police and FC warned them to
not violate section 144. However, the charged mob once again
advanced towards capital when
police started firing tear gas
shells to disperse them.
Mess of protestors on Murree Road caused gigantic traffic jam on several roads. Security personnel on duty said
that they were deployed on
Faizabad Bridge when 250/
300 protestors of PTI, being
led by Amir Mehmood Kiani,
Ali Nawaz Awan and Wasiq
Qayyum Abbasi, appeared in
form of a rally from Murree
Road. All were equipped with
sticks and stones, they said
adding that the mob on orders
of their four leaders attacked
the police party. They said the
mob pelted police with stones
and beat them with sticks. Resultantly, 12 FC men sustained
injuries and were moved to
hospital. They added the violent mob of PTI also torched
two motorcycles of cops of Islamabad police. They alleged
the mob was ignited by four
leaders for attacking on police
and FC. They asked the SHO to
register case against accused
and to arrest them. Two separate cases were lodged against
the accused including Amir
Mehmood Kiani, Ali Nawaz
Awan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi
and Chaudhry Shohaib. The
detained workers of PTI have
been identified as Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Akif,
Kamran Ahmed, Shahzaib,
Iqrar Abbasi, Amir Abbasi,
Hamza Ali, Safdar Abbasi, Muhammad Talha, Mirza Nasim
Baig, Muhammad Zubair and
Ghani Ur Rehman.