ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday ordered the removal of containers from the entry and exit points of capital besides sending back Sindh police.

Islamabad police chief also thanked cops of Sindh police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers for imparting duty to maintain law and order and to protect public lives and property of public during a protest demo by a political party.

“I am also thankful to the public for its cooperation and patience,” said IG in a statement.

The decision came by IG as PTI Chief Imran Khan had announced he would resume his march to Islamabad after recovering from an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad two days ago.

Earlier in the evening, police fired tear gas shells at PTI protestors at Faizabad Interchange to prevent them from moving towards the federal capital during their protest demonstration even during heavy rain against alleged assassination attempt on their leader Imran Khan, the ex-premier of Pakistan. Roads were blocked for traffic causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians. Business activities on Murree Road were also hampered after clashes between police and PTI protestors.

Earlier, police also booked more than 300 protestors including top leadership of PTI on charges of attacking police party, hurling threats at cops, setting ablaze two bikes of police, injuring nine FC men and damaging public property. As many as 12 PTI protestors were held by police and moved to police station Industrial Zone for further investigation.

Prominent leaders of PTI booked by police on charges of attacking police party and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were identified as President North Punjab/ MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Ahmed Awan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Chaudhry Shohaib.

According to sources, a large number of PTI leaders and supporters gathered at Shamasabad on Murree Road following a call of PTI chief Imran Khan to register their protest against attack on him. The protestors started marching towards Faizabad Interchange to enter federal capital when the Islamabad police and FC warned them to not violate section 144. However, the charged mob once again advanced towards capital when police started firing tear gas shells to disperse them.

Mess of protestors on Murree Road caused gigantic traffic jam on several roads.

Security personnel on duty said that they were deployed on Faizabad Bridge when 250/ 300 protestors of PTI, being led by Amir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Nawaz Awan and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, appeared in form of a rally from Murree Road. All were equipped with sticks and stones, they said adding that the mob on orders of their four leaders attacked the police party. They said the mob pelted police with stones and beat them with sticks. Resultantly, 12 FC men sustained injuries and were moved to hospital. They added the violent mob of PTI also torched two motorcycles of cops of Islamabad police. They alleged the mob was ignited by four leaders for attacking on police and FC.

They asked the SHO to register case against accused and to arrest them. Two separate cases were lodged against the accused including Amir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Nawaz Awan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Chaudhry Shohaib.

The detained workers of PTI have been identified as Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Akif, Kamran Ahmed, Shahzaib, Iqrar Abbasi, Amir Abbasi, Hamza Ali, Safdar Abbasi, Muhammad Talha, Mirza Nasim Baig, Muhammad Zubair and Ghani Ur Rehman.