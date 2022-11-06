Share:

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday discharged from hospital while the medical board advised him to take rest for ten days after he survived an assassination attempt during the long march at Wazirabad.

Sources privy to the matter said that the medical board discharged the former premier at 11 am and told him to avoid putting weight on his right leg, adding that after discharged from the hospital, Imran Khan arrived at Zaman Park.

While the medical board will continue the medical examination of the PTI chief for one week, and Imran Khan could undergo a computerized tomography (CT) scan If needed, sources added.