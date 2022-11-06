Share:

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will return to the political arena within two to three days.

Imran Khan was injured in a gun assault on Thursday when the PTI chief, standing atop his container with other PTI leaders, was leading the anti-government long march toward Islamabad. He received gunshot injuries to his leg.

Talking to the media at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, the PTI leader said the party would continue its peaceful protest against the attempted assassination of Imran Khan.

The attacker on the PTI chief was "a religious fanatic engineered at a studio," he emphasised, adding that the PTI leaders are going to meet in this regard and will brief the media afterwards.

Hammad Azhar said a total of Rs15 million will be given to the family of Moazzam Gondal, the youth who lost his life during the gun attack on Imran Khan on November 3 in Wazirabad.

He said he would take the bereaved family of Moazzam to meet Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Hammad Azhar said that the PTI has given Rs5 million to the children of Moazzam and the Punjab government also will give another Rs5 million to the bereaved family in a day or two.

The PTI will bear all the expenses of Moazzam's children, he asserted.

Meantime, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to take action against Imran Khan and his aides for levelling allegations against the armed forces.

He took the decision during a meeting in Punjab's capital, a statement issued in this regard said.

"The federal government has decided to exercise its powers on baseless allegations against institutions. Legal action will be taken against Imran Khan and his associates in light of ISPR's (Inter-Services Public Relations) statement," it said.

The government has also constituted a committee consisting of constitutional and legal experts to formulate a strategy.