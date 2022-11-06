Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Mian Javed

Latif on Saturday alleged

that Imran Khan’s real face

as a traitor would be exposed

after the verdicts of pending court cases against him

announced within the next

three months. Addressing a

press conference, he said no

one will remember Imran Khan’s name once the

court announces its judgment. He criticised Imran

Khan for violating law and constitution and said,

“Popularity doesn’t mean that someone is above

the law and constitution”. He alleged that Imran

Khan had been playing havoc with the country and

by so he had exposed his real face but “violation of

law and constitution of the country is not tolerable

at all for the govt and the people”. He said patriotic

people in the country and its institutions believe

that the state could not run without the supremacy

of constitution and law. The govt had been working

tirelessly for the last six months to bring investment back into the country but PTI leadership was

trying to thwart these efforts by creating instability in the country which was unacceptable for any

patriotic citizen, Javed Latif said. The handlers of

PTI were terming Imran Khan as their red line but

“State is the red line for the 220 million people of

Pakistan”, he said. The PML-N leader said the video

release of the accused statement, Imran Khan’s act

of hurling allegations at state institutions and individuals, Fawad Chaudhry’s attempt to instigate

public for violence and revenge, and attack by PTI

workers on the sensitive building were the actual

conspiracies against the state. Latif condemned

the attack on PTI long march, saying continuous

blaming on the state institutions by the PTI’s leadership was more condemnable than the incident.

“Imran Khan has failed in his efforts to malign and

divide the institutions”, he added. “Public will

know how Imran Khan is playing with their sentiments to gain political mileage through blaming state and its institutions once the results of

the investigation will go public”, he said. He said

those who were providing patronage to Imran

Khan must realise that since his launch in the

year 2011, the country had been facing severe

unrest and destabilisation. He said that Azam

Swati and Shahbaz Gill get relief despite speaking against the state institutions, however, former deputy speaker Dost M Mazari, who faced

PTI’s revenge, was still in the custody of Punjab

govt and no one was raising voice for him.