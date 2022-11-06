ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Mian Javed
Latif on Saturday alleged
that Imran Khan’s real face
as a traitor would be exposed
after the verdicts of pending court cases against him
announced within the next
three months. Addressing a
press conference, he said no
one will remember Imran Khan’s name once the
court announces its judgment. He criticised Imran
Khan for violating law and constitution and said,
“Popularity doesn’t mean that someone is above
the law and constitution”. He alleged that Imran
Khan had been playing havoc with the country and
by so he had exposed his real face but “violation of
law and constitution of the country is not tolerable
at all for the govt and the people”. He said patriotic
people in the country and its institutions believe
that the state could not run without the supremacy
of constitution and law. The govt had been working
tirelessly for the last six months to bring investment back into the country but PTI leadership was
trying to thwart these efforts by creating instability in the country which was unacceptable for any
patriotic citizen, Javed Latif said. The handlers of
PTI were terming Imran Khan as their red line but
“State is the red line for the 220 million people of
Pakistan”, he said. The PML-N leader said the video
release of the accused statement, Imran Khan’s act
of hurling allegations at state institutions and individuals, Fawad Chaudhry’s attempt to instigate
public for violence and revenge, and attack by PTI
workers on the sensitive building were the actual
conspiracies against the state. Latif condemned
the attack on PTI long march, saying continuous
blaming on the state institutions by the PTI’s leadership was more condemnable than the incident.
“Imran Khan has failed in his efforts to malign and
divide the institutions”, he added. “Public will
know how Imran Khan is playing with their sentiments to gain political mileage through blaming state and its institutions once the results of
the investigation will go public”, he said. He said
those who were providing patronage to Imran
Khan must realise that since his launch in the
year 2011, the country had been facing severe
unrest and destabilisation. He said that Azam
Swati and Shahbaz Gill get relief despite speaking against the state institutions, however, former deputy speaker Dost M Mazari, who faced
PTI’s revenge, was still in the custody of Punjab
govt and no one was raising voice for him.