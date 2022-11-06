Share:

LAHORE-Iran secured as many as six golds and two silver medals to become the ultimate winner of the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) at the Liaquat Gymnasium from Nov 1 to 4.

Pakistan secured second place in the championship by winning three gold, three silver and one bronze medals while Egypt was named third with two gold, one silver and five bronze medals to its credit. However, in the junior category events, Pakistani athletes prevailed and Pakistan remained to secure first place with as many as three golds, and one silver medal; Bahrain was declared second while Iran was named third in the junior category competitions.

On the last and final day of the prestigious event, Kazakhstan’s Nouray Bouzenova won the gold medal after beating Pakistan’s Fatima-tuz-Zehra 2-0 in the -49kg women’s final while Kazakhstan’s Nooriya Seveostanova beat Pakistan’s Noor Rehman 2-0 in the final of 57kg women’s contest. Egypt’s Malik Dia won the gold medal after beating Pakistan’s Maleesha Ali 2-0 in the final of -73kg women’s competition.

In the men’s -58kg final, Iran’s Armin Hadipur beat Kazakhstan’s Zhasserbek Islamov 2-0 while in the -68kg final, Iran’s Muhammad Sadegh beat Kazakhstan Eldar Birimbay 2-1. In the -87kg men’s completion final, Iran’s Muhammad Amir beat Egypt’s Muhammad Khattab 2-0 to secure gold.

Federal Minister Shahzain Bugti, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, termed the event a testimony to Pakistan’s love and capabilities for sports. He said he was impressed by the number of world-class players from a significant number of countries and the quality game presented during the entire event. “Sports bring world communities together and we must continue with such events to create peace and bring people from across the globe together,” he said.

PTF President Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua (R) said the event has been successfully staged, paving way for more international championships to be staged in the country in the future. He was thankful for all units, the sponsors mainly Combaxx Sports, and the referees who worked ‘day in and day out’ to make this prestigious event a success.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador said quality competitions were witnessed throughout the entire event. “More significantly, not a single disputed decision took place in the entire event, which is quite impressive,” he added. The event’s technical delegate from Lebanon Danial Khorassandijan said that the referees’ performance was superb in all the Asian level championships.

Many national and international dignitaries including Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Oman’s Vice Ambassador, Technical Delegates from Lebanon Danial Khorassandijan, Chairman Referee Commission Shehram Arbabi and others also graced the concluding ceremony.