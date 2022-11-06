Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set to observe Jammu Martyrs Day at both

sides of the line of control

in Jammu and Kashmir

and rest of the world on

November 6 (today) with

due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the

supreme sacrifices given

by the Muslim inhabitants

of Jammu city this day in

1947 while migrating to

their then newly-carved

homeland Pakistan. At

least 0.7 million Muslim

inmates of Jammu city

and adjoining areas were

mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless

genocide maneuvered

and executed by the despotic Dogra ruler’s force

and gangsters besides the

armed Hindu fanatics in

the first and second week

of November 1947.