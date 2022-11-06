MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set to observe Jammu Martyrs Day at both
sides of the line of control
in Jammu and Kashmir
and rest of the world on
November 6 (today) with
due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the
supreme sacrifices given
by the Muslim inhabitants
of Jammu city this day in
1947 while migrating to
their then newly-carved
homeland Pakistan. At
least 0.7 million Muslim
inmates of Jammu city
and adjoining areas were
mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless
genocide maneuvered
and executed by the despotic Dogra ruler’s force
and gangsters besides the
armed Hindu fanatics in
the first and second week
of November 1947.