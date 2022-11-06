Share:

Justice (retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha on Sunday refused to head the commission constituted on the instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police last month.

In this regard, Justice (R) Abdul Shakur Paracha said that slain Arshad Sharif’s mother had expressed reservations about the commission, adding that one of the members of the commission has already visited Nairobi and it is ilegally inappropriate to make that member a part of the commission.

He further said no media representative was included in the commission, adding that justice should not only be done but also be visible.

It is pertinent to mention that the government issued a notification in which it was stated that the former judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice (retd) Abdul Shakoor will head the commission, comprising Additional IG Police Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Umar Shahid Hamid.

The commission will submit its report to the federal government within 30 days.

IB official Shahid Hayat is also part of the two-member team that is in Kenya to ascertain the facts surrounding the murder of the senior TV anchor person.