The trial run of electric buses in Karachi will begin tomorrow (Monday), announced Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday.

Memon in his tweet said, 50 electric buses have reached Karachi in the first phase which will be used in a test run in the metropolis tomorrow.

Routes will be finalized after the test run of the electric buses, which are completely environment-friendly, he added.

In 2021, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony, he said more electric buses will be brought to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector. As many as 100 electric buses will hit the road by the end of this year, he announced.