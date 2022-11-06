Share:

NAWABSHAH - District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Measles and Rubella Dr Allah Bux Rajpar on Saturday said the vaccination campaign against Measles and Rubella is being launched from November 07 to 12 in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad. They said that during the campaign children between the age from 6 months to five years, especially those houseless during rains and floods would be vaccinated to prevent Measles and Rubella. They said that all arrangements including training of vaccination teams, maintenance of cold chain of vaccines and other necessary arrangements were finalized.