LAHORE - Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Saturday constituted an inquiry committee to know the causes
and fix responsibilities of negligence
in the derailment of Special train,
carrying Sikh community.
According to an official of Pakistan Railways the investigation committee will present its initial report
within three days. It is pertinent to
mention that nine coaches of the
Special Sikh Yatree Train, coming
from Karachi to Nankana Sahib, was
derailed between Shorkot and Peer
Mahal stations on Saturday morning. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, no casualty and injury have been reported.
PR sources said on Saturday the investigation committee would comprise chief operating officer (COPS)
safety, chief engineer (CEN) open lines
and chief mechanical engineer (CME)
carriage which will present its initial
report within three days. The PR shifted passengers to safe coaches which
left for Nankana Sahib at 9:55am.
However, arrangements were made
to transport other passengers to their
sacred place Nankana Sahib.