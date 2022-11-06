Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Saturday constituted an inquiry committee to know the causes

and fix responsibilities of negligence

in the derailment of Special train,

carrying Sikh community.

According to an official of Pakistan Railways the investigation committee will present its initial report

within three days. It is pertinent to

mention that nine coaches of the

Special Sikh Yatree Train, coming

from Karachi to Nankana Sahib, was

derailed between Shorkot and Peer

Mahal stations on Saturday morning. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, no casualty and injury have been reported.

PR sources said on Saturday the investigation committee would comprise chief operating officer (COPS)

safety, chief engineer (CEN) open lines

and chief mechanical engineer (CME)

carriage which will present its initial

report within three days. The PR shifted passengers to safe coaches which

left for Nankana Sahib at 9:55am.

However, arrangements were made

to transport other passengers to their

sacred place Nankana Sahib.