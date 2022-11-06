LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab as provincial government has issued more
transfers and postings orders of 8 high
rank bureaucrates of grade 18 to 20 here
on Saturday. According to the official notification, Secretary Industries Commerce
Investment& Skill Development Department Punjab, Ahmad Javaid Qazi BS-20,
has been transferred and posted as Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical
Education Department Punjab against a
vacant post, relieving SpecialSecretary
(Development &Finance) Specialized
Healthcare & Medical EducationMuhammad Usman BS-19 of the the additional
charge of the post. Director General
Industries Prices, Weights &Measures
Punjab, Lt (r) Sohail Ashfraf BS-19 has
been transferred and posted as Secretary
Industries Commerce Investment & Skill
Development Department Punjab, after
Ahmad Javaid Qazi transfer. Meanwhile,
Managing Director, Punjab Journalist
Housing Foundation (PJHF), Rao Pervaiz
Akhter BS-18 has been transferred and
posted as Director General Industries
Prices, Weights & Measures Punjab. On
the other hand, Deputy Secretary Communication & Works Department Punjab,
Salman Khan BS-18 has been transferred
and posted as Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khanagainst a vacant post, relieving Additional Deputy Commissioner
Rahim Yar Khan (Revenue) Abdul Latif
BS-18 of the additional charge of the
post. Whereas, Deputy Commissioner
Layyah, Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi BS-18, has
been transferred and posted as Director
(Admin) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), relieving Director (Operations) PDMA, Muhammad
Faisal Saleem BS-18 of the additional
charge of the post. Farhat Hussain Farooq BS-18, currently at the disposal
of the Chief Minister’s Office, has been
transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Layyah on the post vacated by
Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi BS-18.