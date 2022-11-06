Share:

LAHORE - Reshuffling continues in Punjab as provincial government has issued more

transfers and postings orders of 8 high

rank bureaucrates of grade 18 to 20 here

on Saturday. According to the official notification, Secretary Industries Commerce

Investment& Skill Development Department Punjab, Ahmad Javaid Qazi BS-20,

has been transferred and posted as Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical

Education Department Punjab against a

vacant post, relieving SpecialSecretary

(Development &Finance) Specialized

Healthcare & Medical EducationMuhammad Usman BS-19 of the the additional

charge of the post. Director General

Industries Prices, Weights &Measures

Punjab, Lt (r) Sohail Ashfraf BS-19 has

been transferred and posted as Secretary

Industries Commerce Investment & Skill

Development Department Punjab, after

Ahmad Javaid Qazi transfer. Meanwhile,

Managing Director, Punjab Journalist

Housing Foundation (PJHF), Rao Pervaiz

Akhter BS-18 has been transferred and

posted as Director General Industries

Prices, Weights & Measures Punjab. On

the other hand, Deputy Secretary Communication & Works Department Punjab,

Salman Khan BS-18 has been transferred

and posted as Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khanagainst a vacant post, relieving Additional Deputy Commissioner

Rahim Yar Khan (Revenue) Abdul Latif

BS-18 of the additional charge of the

post. Whereas, Deputy Commissioner

Layyah, Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi BS-18, has

been transferred and posted as Director

(Admin) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), relieving Director (Operations) PDMA, Muhammad

Faisal Saleem BS-18 of the additional

charge of the post. Farhat Hussain Farooq BS-18, currently at the disposal

of the Chief Minister’s Office, has been

transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Layyah on the post vacated by

Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi BS-18.