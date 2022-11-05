Share:

Sinkury, a village Located in Gresha, District Khuzdar, severely lacks a good education system. A great number of people are still illiterate due to no proper system of education within the village. Sinkury’s people have impulses to provide a strong education system and see a bright future for their grandsons. In fact, the village has approximately 180 children, only one primary school is there which is closed a long ago.

The children are obdurate to work in their fields instead of continuing their further education because of the unavailability of high schools. This directly demonstrates the government has no interest in education in local villages of Balochistan. Thus, it is requested that the primary schools in Sinury should be advanced and upgraded to high schools in order to provide education to the children of Sinkury.

ZAMEER AHMED,

Sinkury.