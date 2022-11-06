Share:

“I was shipped out of Guantánamo in the same

way I was shipped in: against my will, gagged, blindfolded, hooded, earmuffed, and shackled.”

–Mansoor Adayfi

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a US detention facility in Cuba. It was constructed in stages, the first one starting in 2002 after 9/11. It was used to house Muslim militants who were suspected terrorists that were captured by US forces in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere. Some of the members of the camp were suspected Al-Qaeda members or at least Islamic fundamentalists who saw the US as a threat. Eventually, hundreds of prisoners from across the world were held at the camp without charge, and without legal means to challenge their detentions. The camp became the focus of worldwide controversy due to alleged crimes of human rights violations and the excessive use of torture. It was repeatedly condemned by international human rights organisations and countless countries for being as barbaric as it was.