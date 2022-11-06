LAHORE - Besides curricular activities
with hard work, attention and
seriousness, co-curricular and
extracurricular activities and
sports are equally necessary for
mental and physical development of student doctors. This
was stated by Post-Graduate
Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while
speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala of Government Ameer-Uddin Medical College, here on Saturday. He also
distributed prizes to students
who performed the best in
sports. He said that among students who participate in sports
activities, the trend of healthy
competition increases and their
hidden abilities are also highlighted. He said that in the field
of education, they were creating their distinction by gaining
a prominent position in other
medical colleges of the province, but apart from sports, they
were also actively participating
in literary activities, which was
a good omen. He said that the
college administration was providing an opportunity for students to express their talents.