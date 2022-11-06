Share:

LAHORE - Besides curricular activities

with hard work, attention and

seriousness, co-curricular and

extracurricular activities and

sports are equally necessary for

mental and physical development of student doctors. This

was stated by Post-Graduate

Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while

speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala of Government Ameer-Uddin Medical College, here on Saturday. He also

distributed prizes to students

who performed the best in

sports. He said that among students who participate in sports

activities, the trend of healthy

competition increases and their

hidden abilities are also highlighted. He said that in the field

of education, they were creating their distinction by gaining

a prominent position in other

medical colleges of the province, but apart from sports, they

were also actively participating

in literary activities, which was

a good omen. He said that the

college administration was providing an opportunity for students to express their talents.