Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here in Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” being held on November 7-8.

The Prime Minister was received at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by high level Egyptian officials, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt and officials of Pakistan embassy in Egypt.

The "Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit" is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

The Prime Minister will also co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on "Climate Change and the Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities" on Tuesday.

He will participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch the ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’ tomorrow, being hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit.