LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday appealed to the Chief Justice of the

Supreme Court to establish a full court

commission to investigate the firing incident aimed at Imran Khan and his long

march’s convoy in Wazirabad and the

ensuing allegations levelled by the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the premier said that the com mission of the Supreme Court

should probe the allegations

of Imran Khan against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

and a high-ranking army officer.

“I will immediately write a letter to the chief justice Supreme

Court for the investigation by

the full court commission,” the

prime minister said. The same

full court commission should

also investigate the murder of

[senior journalist] Arshad Sharif and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, he

added. He assured that the federal government would fully

support the commission.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan had

falsely alleged that the prime

minister, interior minister and

an important officer of the institution hatched a conspiracy

against him. He said as a prime

minister it was his responsibility to play his role when people

were misled with repeated lies

to take the country to the brink

of disaster. He said that the nation deserves the right to know

the fact and it is need of the hour

to ascertain the reality in order

to eradicate anarchy sabotage

related activities in the society.

While condemning the politics of Imran Khan, the prime

minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman has

been continuing the malicious

campaign against institutions,

which is helping to fulfil the

enemy’s agenda. He said Pakistan’s Armed forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in

the war against terrorism. He

said the PTI chief is misleading

the nation by levelling false allegations, spreading propaganda and speaking blatant lies. He

also demanded the PTI leader

to produce evidence before demanding resignations of senior

officials. The Prime Minister

said the PTI government registered fake cases against its political opponents. Condemning

the Wazirabad incident of firing

on PTI’s Long March, the Prime

Minister said that the Interior

Ministry has been directed to

investigate the incident.

He said that as the security of

the Long March is responsibility of the Punjab government,

however, it is a big question

mark that no FIR has been registered so far. The Prime Minister raised the question that why

Imran Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanum Hospital immediately after the Wazirabad incident. He said extremism in the

politics cannot be tolerated and

the levelling baseless allegations on institutions should also

be stopped. He said Imran Khan

used the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif for political objectives and also used religious card against his political

opponents. Shehbaz Sharif also

prayed for early recovery of PTI

chief Imran Khan and other injured persons.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif said

that the government has decided to request honorable Chief

Justice of Pakistan to form a full

court commission to investigate

PTI Chief Imran Khan’s allegations. He said Imran Khan Niazi

habitually uses baseless allegations and lies to spread anarchy.

“Imran Niazi habitually uses

baseless allegations & lies to

spread anarchy. Govt has decided to request honourable Chief

Justice of Pakistan to form a full

court commission to investigate his allegations. Let the people see through his game plan

to undermine national institutions.” The prime minister said

Imran Khan had his government

in Punjab, his own chief minister, the province’s bureaucracy

and Special Branch so he should

ask them to hold an inquiry into

the incident of Wazirabad attack. “Imran Niazi should provide evidence to prove his allegations of involvement of the

three persons including him

(Shehbaz), in the attack,” he asserted. “I have no right to remain the prime minister for a

second if evidence is presented about my involvement in

the incident in Wazirabad,” the

PM added. He said the country could only move forward if

truth and lies were sifted and

the people of Pakistan had the

right to know the facts. He said

Imran Niazi was telling the

“worst lies and hatching nefarious conspiracies against the national institutions”. Meanwhile,

a series of past videos were

shown on the occasion to shed

light on the contradictory statements and erratic behaviour of

Imran Khan, maligning the judiciary and the leadership of

armed forces. Shehbaz said joy

erupted in India when people there came to know about

the statements of Imran Khan

against the country’s top institutions. “This person (Imran) is

an embodiment of lies and has

been trying his utmost to mislead people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the formation of the full

court commission was vital to

help the country move forward

and strengthen parliamentary

democracy whose foundations

were shaken by the unfounded

allegations. He stressed that religion card should not be used

for fomenting political violence.

He recalled that similarly, Imran Khan did politics on the incident of Model Town, Lahore.

“The case of Arshad Sharif was

also used by Imran for political

mileage,” he added. Now Imran

was involving state institutions

to gain political benefits, he noted. He said thousands of armed

forces personnel in the insurgency-hit tribal areas and Balochistan sacrificed their lives

for the defence of Pakistan and

the use of derogatory language

against the national institutions on social media was hurtful and unacceptable. The PM

said Imran Khan levelled an allegation of US $10 billion corruption against him, however,

the case could not proceed in

court as lawyers of PTI did not

appear before the judges for

years. “Imran Khan kept Tayyiba Gul in his illegal custody in

the Prime Minister House and

blackmailed the then chairman

National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

to use him against the opposition,” the PM said. Imran also

made allegations against him

(Shehbaz) of US $17 million

corruption in the Multan Metro project and defamed China,

besides accusing him of corruption of Rs 27 billion,” he reminded. He said “Imran and his

associate Shehzad Akbar also

accused him of embezzlement

in the fund of the Department

for International Development

(DFID) of the United Kingdom

and got published a false story in Daily Mail.” However, later

all these allegations were proven wrong in courts which granted him and Hamza Shehbaz bail

and the National Crime Agency

of UK gave him (Shehbaz) clean

chit, he pointed out. PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan gave personal directions for the filing

of a false case of heroin possession against Rana Sana Ullah.

He said the govt of Imran Khan

was removed by the opposition

through the constitutional measure of a confidence motion.

Shehbaz held “Imran responsible for destroying the economy

of Pakistan and its foreign relations” in his four years of government. The image of Pakistan

was badly affected “during the

sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014 when the visit of Chinese President was cancelled”,

he added. Talking about his recent visit to China, he said the

stalemate of four years in relations of the two countries

was broken and progress was

made on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He said he visited Saudi

Arabia and China to improve

relations with these countries

and the results were encouraging and positive.