LAHORE - Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid
tributes to the services of former caretaker Prime Minister
Mir Balakh Sher Mazari who died
yesterday. In a tweet today, he
said Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was
a veteran Baloch politician who
played leading role in the country’s politics. He said the death
of Balakh Sher Mazari has made
our national politics poorer. He
belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values and
principles. Condoling with the
bereaved family, Shehbaz Sharif
prayed for the departed soul.