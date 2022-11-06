Share:

LAHORE - Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid

tributes to the services of former caretaker Prime Minister

Mir Balakh Sher Mazari who died

yesterday. In a tweet today, he

said Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was

a veteran Baloch politician who

played leading role in the country’s politics. He said the death

of Balakh Sher Mazari has made

our national politics poorer. He

belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values and

principles. Condoling with the

bereaved family, Shehbaz Sharif

prayed for the departed soul.