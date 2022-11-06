ISLAMABAD - M i n i s t e r
for Information and
Broadcasting Marriyum
Aurangzeb on Saturday
said
Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reversed the ban imposed
by the Pakistan Electronic
Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on television
channels from airing Imran Khan’s speeches. The
directives for lifting the
ban on Imran’s speeches were issued to PEMRA
by the prime minister in
accordance with the law
which granted such powers to the federal government, the minister said
in a press statement. She
said the prime minister
issued these directives
to PEMRA by invoking its
section 5. Marriyum said
PM Shehbaz Sharif had
also directed PEMRA to
ensure full compliance of
the Article 19 of the Constitution. The minister
said PM Shehbaz Sharif had set a new tradition
by bringing an end to the
bitter traditions of Imran
Khan’s era. “We do not
believe in what has done
by Imran Khan with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,
Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders during
his four year rule,” she remarked. The minister said
the federal government
led by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif fully believed
in democratic norms and
constitutional right of
freedoms of expression.