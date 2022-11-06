Share:

ISLAMABAD - M i n i s t e r

for Information and

Broadcasting Marriyum

Aurangzeb on Saturday

said

Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reversed the ban imposed

by the Pakistan Electronic

Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on television

channels from airing Imran Khan’s speeches. The

directives for lifting the

ban on Imran’s speeches were issued to PEMRA

by the prime minister in

accordance with the law

which granted such powers to the federal government, the minister said

in a press statement. She

said the prime minister

issued these directives

to PEMRA by invoking its

section 5. Marriyum said

PM Shehbaz Sharif had

also directed PEMRA to

ensure full compliance of

the Article 19 of the Constitution. The minister

said PM Shehbaz Sharif had set a new tradition

by bringing an end to the

bitter traditions of Imran

Khan’s era. “We do not

believe in what has done

by Imran Khan with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders during

his four year rule,” she remarked. The minister said

the federal government

led by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif fully believed

in democratic norms and

constitutional right of

freedoms of expression.