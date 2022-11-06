Share:

Ahead of leaving for Egypt, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared on Sunday that he will be demanding “climate justice” during the COP27.

The premier in a series of tweets, shared that the climate conference “can be a watershed in humanity's fight against climate change and global warming”. He added that the “extreme climatic events in Pakistan and Horn of Africa” in 2022 have shown climate change’s globalisation, urging that if a “blind eye” is kept on it then it’s “lethal effects will be criminal”.

“As chair of G-77, I will urge the world to deliver on its commitment on climate finance and loss and damage fund. Without financial support, the developing countries will continue to remain exposed to the multifarious threats of climate change. We are asking for climate justice,” tweeted PM Shehbaz.

As Chair of G-77, I will urge the world to deliver on its commitment on climate finance & loss and damage fund. Without financial support, the developing countries will continue to remain exposed to the multifarious threats of climate change. We are asking for climate justice.2/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 6, 2022

The premier highlighted that Pakistan’s post-disaster needs assessment has shown that its journey to recovery and rehabilitation can be held back by public debt, rising international energy and food prices and lack of access to adaption funds.

“The world should treat Pakistan as a case study,” he concluded.

As per the Foreign Office, PM Shehbaz be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other cabinet members and senior officials.

What is COP27

The UN climate summit, COP27, opens in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday amid growing calls for rich countries to compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Much of the tension surrounding COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — compensation funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

Delegates will begin the two-week negotiation process by approving the conference agenda during the opening plenary session, with all eyes on whether wealthier nations agree to have the compensation listed formally on the agenda.

Diplomats from more than 130 countries are expected to push for the creation of a dedicated loss and damage finance facility at COP27.