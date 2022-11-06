Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will

be visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to participate

in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation

Summit starting from Monday. The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other cabinet members

and senior officials. This Summit is taking place as

part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference. At

the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-

27, the Prime Minister would also co-Chair, along

with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level

roundtable discussion on Climate Change and the

sustainability of vulnerable communities on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will also participate in

other high-level events as a speaker, including the

UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch the

Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan,

and the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, being hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of

the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold

bilateral meetings with several world leaders on

the margins of the Summit. COP-27 is taking place

at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and

millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.