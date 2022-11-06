ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will
be visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to participate
in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation
Summit starting from Monday. The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other cabinet members
and senior officials. This Summit is taking place as
part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference. At
the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-
27, the Prime Minister would also co-Chair, along
with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level
roundtable discussion on Climate Change and the
sustainability of vulnerable communities on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will also participate in
other high-level events as a speaker, including the
UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch the
Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan,
and the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, being hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold
bilateral meetings with several world leaders on
the margins of the Summit. COP-27 is taking place
at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and
millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.