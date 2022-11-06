Share:

Attock-Police have arrested five anti-social elements from different locations of the district. Cases under the act have been registered against them. In the first attempt, Jand police arrested two gamblers namely Asif and Qadeer Ahmad and recovered Rs 13,000 bet money from them while their five accomplices Gulzar, Shabbir, Zaheer, Ghulam Muhammad and Fayyaz escaped from the crime scene. In a separate attempt, Injra police arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Tanveer r/o Mianwali wanted in a burglary case. In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Sabir r/o Barakahu for allegedly kidnapping a woman. Yet in another attempt, Hasanabdal police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Taimoor and recovered 1.4 kg hashish from his possession.