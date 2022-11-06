Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have launched a massive crackdown against professional beggars and

their handlers in the city to curb the

menace of begging, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar

Nasir Khan has issued orders to the

all zonal officers to take action against

them in their respective areas adding

that cases should be registered against

them. He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers

spread nuisance among the citizens at

signals, markets and residential areas

adding that ICTP would take stern action according to the law.

The facilitators of these professional

beggars are being identified through

safe city and intelligence. These facilitators provide transport facilities and

drop them at different signals, markets

etc, DIG Ops maintained. He reiterated

that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face

action according to the law, adding that

criminals in the guise of beggars were

found involved in different criminal activities. During October, 19 facilitators

and contractors were arrested.

The DIG Operations Islamabad has

appealed to the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and

give their charity to the needy people.

Citizens are also requested to inform

police about any suspicious activity

and these beggars through Pucar-15

and join hands with police to curb this

menace from city. Meanwhile, officials

of Police Station Tarnol have arrested

705 outlaws including seven gangs

during the last four months involved in

a series of criminal activities, he said.

He said that Tarnol police teams

also recovered looted items worth Rs

19 million including gold ornaments,

mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles,

drugs, liquor and weapons from their

possession. According to details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr

Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had assigned special

tasks to zonal SP’s and police teams to

arrest those involved in heinous crime

and recover the looted items.