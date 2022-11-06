ISLAMABAD - Police have launched a massive crackdown against professional beggars and
their handlers in the city to curb the
menace of begging, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.
He said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar
Nasir Khan has issued orders to the
all zonal officers to take action against
them in their respective areas adding
that cases should be registered against
them. He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers
spread nuisance among the citizens at
signals, markets and residential areas
adding that ICTP would take stern action according to the law.
The facilitators of these professional
beggars are being identified through
safe city and intelligence. These facilitators provide transport facilities and
drop them at different signals, markets
etc, DIG Ops maintained. He reiterated
that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face
action according to the law, adding that
criminals in the guise of beggars were
found involved in different criminal activities. During October, 19 facilitators
and contractors were arrested.
The DIG Operations Islamabad has
appealed to the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and
give their charity to the needy people.
Citizens are also requested to inform
police about any suspicious activity
and these beggars through Pucar-15
and join hands with police to curb this
menace from city. Meanwhile, officials
of Police Station Tarnol have arrested
705 outlaws including seven gangs
during the last four months involved in
a series of criminal activities, he said.
He said that Tarnol police teams
also recovered looted items worth Rs
19 million including gold ornaments,
mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles,
drugs, liquor and weapons from their
possession. According to details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr
Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had assigned special
tasks to zonal SP’s and police teams to
arrest those involved in heinous crime
and recover the looted items.