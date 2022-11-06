Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have launched a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb the menace of begging, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued orders to the all zonal officers to take action against them in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers spread nuisance among the citizens at signals, markets and residential areas adding that ICTP would take stern action according to the law.

The facilitators of these professional beggars are being identified through safe city and intelligence. These facilitators provide transport facilities and drop them at different signals, markets etc, DIG Ops maintained.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of beggars were found involved in different criminal activities. During October, 19 facilitators and contractors were arrested.

The DIG Operations Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people. Citizens are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity and these beggars through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.

Meanwhile, officials of Police Station Tarnol have arrested 705 outlaws including seven gangs during the last four months involved in a series of criminal activities, he said.

He said that Tarnol police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs 19 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had assigned special tasks to zonal SP’s and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items. While sharing the performance of Tarnol police for the last four months, SP Saddar said that the Tarnol police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 705 criminals during the last four months.

Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, 27,285 gram hashish, 13,127 gram heroin, 449 gram Ice, 75 bottles liquor, 35 pistols, two Kalashnikov, five rifles with ammunition and two daggers from their possession.

Investigations on 455 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while seven criminal gangs were also busted.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha also appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.