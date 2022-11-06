Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO)

Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday directed the officials to

beef up security in the premises of district courts and Zila

Kutchery on urgent basis.

Following a double murder incident in District

Kutchery premises, the CPO

visited the District Bar Association (DBA) and held a

detailed meeting with the

members of DBA Faisalabad.

He discussed various matters to improve security in

district Kutchery, saying

precious suggestions of the

lawyers’ community would

be considered thoroughly to

control any mishap in future.

DBA President Bilal Ashraf

Basra thanked the CPO on

visiting district Kutchery and

assured his full cooperation

for the security of courts.

SP Madina division Zunair

Ahmad Cheema, SP Lyallpur

division Hafiz Kamran Asghar and others were also

present on the occasion.

Moreover, Sandal Bar

police, Faisalabad have arrested two injured alleged

robbers and recovered looted money from them. A police spokesman on Saturday

said that two armed men

looted Rs7,500 in cash and

mobile-phones from Atif Ali

and his cousin Ehsan of Chak

236-RB near Adda Bagh at

Narwala Road, and fled the

scene on a motorcycle.

Receiving information,

SHO Sandal Bar Arsalan Bari,

along with his team, rushed

to the spot and cashed the

outlaws. He directed the

criminals for surrender but

they accelerated the speed of

their bike, which went out of

their control and slipped.

As a result, both robbers

fell down on the road and

received injuries. The police

immediately shifted them

to hospital after recovering looted money, mobilephones and weapons from

them. A case has also been

registered against them, the

spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Muzaffargarh

police claimed to have arrested 19 alleged outlaws

and recovered arms, drugs

during search operations on

Saturday. According to police

sources, officials of Special

Branch along with Elite Force

and Punjab Police searched

500 houses and conducted

biometrics of 600 persons.

During the search operation, the police arrested 19

outlaws and recovered arms

(two pistols, four repeaters)

and 2,080 grams of charas

and 635 liters of wine from

their possession. According

to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah,

the police were committed to

maintain and promote peace

across the district. The antisocial elements should be

dealt strictly, he added.

OLD ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE

A man was shot dead over an

old enmity in the jurisdiction

of Chakrala police station on

Saturday. Police said the incident took place in Chakrala

area where Najeebullah shot

dead Safdar Ahmed Awan

(55) when he was going to

bazaar. Police reached the

spot and shifted the body to

nearest hospital for medicolegal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, three persons

were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the

past 12 hours. A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Saturday said that a speeding car

hit a motorcyclist, identified

as Anwar, 60, near Makkoana bypass and killed him

on-the-spot whereas pillion

rider Khalid Rasheed, 45, was

shifted to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad in a critical condition.

In the second incident, an

unidentified pedestrian in

his 60s was killed when a

speeding vehicle hit him near

Gattwala underpass on Canal

Road. In the third incident,

17-year-old Ali Raza of Chak

215-RB Kakkoana committed

suicide by hanging himself

with a rope near Canal Commercial Hub on Choti Nehar

to Gattwala Road. Police took

the bodies into custody and

started investigation.