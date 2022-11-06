FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO)
Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday directed the officials to
beef up security in the premises of district courts and Zila
Kutchery on urgent basis.
Following a double murder incident in District
Kutchery premises, the CPO
visited the District Bar Association (DBA) and held a
detailed meeting with the
members of DBA Faisalabad.
He discussed various matters to improve security in
district Kutchery, saying
precious suggestions of the
lawyers’ community would
be considered thoroughly to
control any mishap in future.
DBA President Bilal Ashraf
Basra thanked the CPO on
visiting district Kutchery and
assured his full cooperation
for the security of courts.
SP Madina division Zunair
Ahmad Cheema, SP Lyallpur
division Hafiz Kamran Asghar and others were also
present on the occasion.
Moreover, Sandal Bar
police, Faisalabad have arrested two injured alleged
robbers and recovered looted money from them. A police spokesman on Saturday
said that two armed men
looted Rs7,500 in cash and
mobile-phones from Atif Ali
and his cousin Ehsan of Chak
236-RB near Adda Bagh at
Narwala Road, and fled the
scene on a motorcycle.
Receiving information,
SHO Sandal Bar Arsalan Bari,
along with his team, rushed
to the spot and cashed the
outlaws. He directed the
criminals for surrender but
they accelerated the speed of
their bike, which went out of
their control and slipped.
As a result, both robbers
fell down on the road and
received injuries. The police
immediately shifted them
to hospital after recovering looted money, mobilephones and weapons from
them. A case has also been
registered against them, the
spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Muzaffargarh
police claimed to have arrested 19 alleged outlaws
and recovered arms, drugs
during search operations on
Saturday. According to police
sources, officials of Special
Branch along with Elite Force
and Punjab Police searched
500 houses and conducted
biometrics of 600 persons.
During the search operation, the police arrested 19
outlaws and recovered arms
(two pistols, four repeaters)
and 2,080 grams of charas
and 635 liters of wine from
their possession. According
to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah,
the police were committed to
maintain and promote peace
across the district. The antisocial elements should be
dealt strictly, he added.
OLD ENMITY CLAIMS LIFE
A man was shot dead over an
old enmity in the jurisdiction
of Chakrala police station on
Saturday. Police said the incident took place in Chakrala
area where Najeebullah shot
dead Safdar Ahmed Awan
(55) when he was going to
bazaar. Police reached the
spot and shifted the body to
nearest hospital for medicolegal formalities. Further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, three persons
were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the
past 12 hours. A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Saturday said that a speeding car
hit a motorcyclist, identified
as Anwar, 60, near Makkoana bypass and killed him
on-the-spot whereas pillion
rider Khalid Rasheed, 45, was
shifted to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad in a critical condition.
In the second incident, an
unidentified pedestrian in
his 60s was killed when a
speeding vehicle hit him near
Gattwala underpass on Canal
Road. In the third incident,
17-year-old Ali Raza of Chak
215-RB Kakkoana committed
suicide by hanging himself
with a rope near Canal Commercial Hub on Choti Nehar
to Gattwala Road. Police took
the bodies into custody and
started investigation.