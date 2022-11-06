Share:

RIFFA, BAHRAIN - About

30,000 flag-waving worshippers joined an open-air mass

held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday,

the highlight of his outreach

mission to the Gulf. Some of the

congregation had tears in their

eyes as they waited to see the

85-year-old at Bahrain National Stadium, the kingdom’s biggest venue. Francis, who uses

a wheelchair and walking stick

due to knee problems, smiled

and waved to the crowds from

an open-sided popemobile

where he was seated, flanked

by more than a dozen suited security guards and attendants.

As a 100-strong, multinational

choir sang in multiple languages, the Argentine stood to kiss

children lifted up to greet him

in the specially adapted vehicle, which drove slowly towards

a white stage backdropped by a

giant gold cross. “This very land

is a living image of coexistence

in diversity and indeed an image of our world, increasingly

marked by the constant migration of peoples and by a pluralism of ideas, customs and traditions,” he said in an address.