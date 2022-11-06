LAHORE - President Dr.
Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum
Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to inquire about the
health of former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, who
was wounded during a failed
assassination attempt aimed at
PTI’s convoy of long march near
Wazirabad. The president and
the first lady expressed their
best wishes and prayed for his
speedy recovery. They stayed
with Imran Khan for almost
three hours, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president and Imran
Khan also exchanged views on
the political and economic situation of the country. The president
once again offered his services
in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for
developing consensus on major
issues. On the occasion, the president said that it was through
Allah Almighty’s grace that Pakistan was saved from a huge
crisis. The president once again
condemned the cowardly attack
on Imran Khan and called upon
the government to take all possible measures to bring the culprits to justice. He said that the
government should ensure the
safeguarding the constitutional
fundamental rights of every citizen which included the right to
peaceful assembly, safety of life
and liberty, and the right to freedom of speech and expression.
The president reiterated that
all stakeholders should pursue
their political objectives and find
solutions to issues within the
confines of democratic means of
discussion, negotiation, consultation and deliberation.