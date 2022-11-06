Share:

LAHORE - President Dr.

Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum

Samina Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to inquire about the

health of former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, who

was wounded during a failed

assassination attempt aimed at

PTI’s convoy of long march near

Wazirabad. The president and

the first lady expressed their

best wishes and prayed for his

speedy recovery. They stayed

with Imran Khan for almost

three hours, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president and Imran

Khan also exchanged views on

the political and economic situation of the country. The president

once again offered his services

in his personal capacity to mediate amongst stakeholders for

developing consensus on major

issues. On the occasion, the president said that it was through

Allah Almighty’s grace that Pakistan was saved from a huge

crisis. The president once again

condemned the cowardly attack

on Imran Khan and called upon

the government to take all possible measures to bring the culprits to justice. He said that the

government should ensure the

safeguarding the constitutional

fundamental rights of every citizen which included the right to

peaceful assembly, safety of life

and liberty, and the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The president reiterated that

all stakeholders should pursue

their political objectives and find

solutions to issues within the

confines of democratic means of

discussion, negotiation, consultation and deliberation.