ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/ - KARACHI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Saturday continued protests demonstration

in big cities across the

country on the call of

their leader Imran Khan

who was shot in the leg

by a gunman during the long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad. The protests in Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, and

Rawalpindi ended after the

workers staged sit-ins for several hours. The protests and roadblocks triggered worst traffic

mess in many cities.

The supporters of PTI clashed

with law enforcers at Faizabad

Interchange on Saturday, who

were performing their security

duties there. Protesters began

pouring in at Faizabad Interchange and pelted stones at law

enforcement agencies which

prompted them to fire tear gas

shells in response.

Protesters also burned tyres at

Rawat in Islamabad and blocked

the GT road which affected the

flow of traffic towards Islamabad. Owing the protest, Islamabad Police placed diversions

for traffic moving from Murree

Road Islamabad to Rawalpindi at Faizabad. Policemen remained present to guide citizens

and ensured steps for the convenience of road users. The local

administration called in anti-riot units to control protesters in

the federal capital. Police also

fired tear gas at protesters after PTI workers stage a protest

in Faizabad, blocking roads and

causing trouble to the commuters. The protesters included

women and children who were

chanting anti-government slogans. After police fired tear gas,

the protesters dispersed. Separately, they have also blocked

the Islamabad Expressway.

In Karachi, hundreds of PTI

supporters reached Numaish

Chowrangi to stage a protest

on the call of senior party leaders. The provincial administration deployed a heavy police

force near Numaish Chowrangi and MA Jinnah Road to control the protestors. In Lahore,

PTI workers continued protest

demonstration on Saturday. PTI

supporters from across the city

demonstrated against the attack on their leader Imran Khan

amid Azadi March. The blocked

roads by staging sit-ins in various parts of the city including

Thokar Niaz Baig, Babusabu Interchange, Bund Road,Shahdara

Chowk, Harbanspura, Ring Road,

Governor House, Mall Road, Bhatha Chowk, Shanghai Chowk,

Ferozepur Road and Liberty

Chowk. All the PTI workers were

instructed to reach nearest point

of demonstration of their locality. PTI protests and rallies started at five o’clock on Saturday

from different parts of the city

and converged on their favorite

rallying point, Liberty Chowk.

PTI protesters on Saturday

commenced around 5 pm in

the evening and concluded at 9

pm at liberty Chowk. PTI mainstream leadership including,

Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood

Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood,

Yasmin Rashid and others addressed the participants of the

demonstration. The participants of the procession prayed

for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and shouted slogans

against the imported government and federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah. Liberty

Chowk echoed with party anthems played on the big sound

system installed on the container. It was announced by the

PTI leadership that until Imran

Khan recovers completely, party workers and supporters will

gather at Liberty Chowk from

5:00 PM to 9:00 PM everyday

to record their protest against

the attack on Imran Khan.

The central leadership Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad

Umar, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat

Mahmood, Provincial Minister

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid also

addressed the participants of

the protest demonstration at

Liberty Chowk.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police registered separate cases against several long march

participants, including the PTI

leaders for assaulting personnel of law enforcement agencies

and vandalising public property.

The cases were registered with

the Industrial Area Police Station on Friday under Sections

353 (assault or criminal force to

deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 422

and 188 (disobedience to order

duly promulgated by public servant). As many as 250-300 protesters led by PTI leaders Amir

Mehmood Kayani, Ali Ahmed

Awan, Wasif Qayyum, Chaudhry

Shoaib and others were moving towards Faizabad on Friday

evening and they provoked party activists to attack police and

FC personnel,” said an FIR.

At least nine FC personnel and

five police officers had been injured in the attack, the FIR added. It may be added here that

the angry mob of PTI workers

had also set ablaze the motorcycle of an orphan bike rider, who

was seen crying in a video widely shared on social media. The

victim Ishtiaq said in the video

that he was the breadwinner for

his large family after the death

of his father “I am a student of

class 9th and also cover the cost

of his education by riding the

Bykea,” he lamented while rolling down tears on his cheeks.