ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/ - KARACHI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Saturday continued protests demonstration
in big cities across the
country on the call of
their leader Imran Khan
who was shot in the leg
by a gunman during the long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad. The protests in Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, and
Rawalpindi ended after the
workers staged sit-ins for several hours. The protests and roadblocks triggered worst traffic
mess in many cities.
The supporters of PTI clashed
with law enforcers at Faizabad
Interchange on Saturday, who
were performing their security
duties there. Protesters began
pouring in at Faizabad Interchange and pelted stones at law
enforcement agencies which
prompted them to fire tear gas
shells in response.
Protesters also burned tyres at
Rawat in Islamabad and blocked
the GT road which affected the
flow of traffic towards Islamabad. Owing the protest, Islamabad Police placed diversions
for traffic moving from Murree
Road Islamabad to Rawalpindi at Faizabad. Policemen remained present to guide citizens
and ensured steps for the convenience of road users. The local
administration called in anti-riot units to control protesters in
the federal capital. Police also
fired tear gas at protesters after PTI workers stage a protest
in Faizabad, blocking roads and
causing trouble to the commuters. The protesters included
women and children who were
chanting anti-government slogans. After police fired tear gas,
the protesters dispersed. Separately, they have also blocked
the Islamabad Expressway.
In Karachi, hundreds of PTI
supporters reached Numaish
Chowrangi to stage a protest
on the call of senior party leaders. The provincial administration deployed a heavy police
force near Numaish Chowrangi and MA Jinnah Road to control the protestors. In Lahore,
PTI workers continued protest
demonstration on Saturday. PTI
supporters from across the city
demonstrated against the attack on their leader Imran Khan
amid Azadi March. The blocked
roads by staging sit-ins in various parts of the city including
Thokar Niaz Baig, Babusabu Interchange, Bund Road,Shahdara
Chowk, Harbanspura, Ring Road,
Governor House, Mall Road, Bhatha Chowk, Shanghai Chowk,
Ferozepur Road and Liberty
Chowk. All the PTI workers were
instructed to reach nearest point
of demonstration of their locality. PTI protests and rallies started at five o’clock on Saturday
from different parts of the city
and converged on their favorite
rallying point, Liberty Chowk.
PTI protesters on Saturday
commenced around 5 pm in
the evening and concluded at 9
pm at liberty Chowk. PTI mainstream leadership including,
Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood
Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood,
Yasmin Rashid and others addressed the participants of the
demonstration. The participants of the procession prayed
for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and shouted slogans
against the imported government and federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah. Liberty
Chowk echoed with party anthems played on the big sound
system installed on the container. It was announced by the
PTI leadership that until Imran
Khan recovers completely, party workers and supporters will
gather at Liberty Chowk from
5:00 PM to 9:00 PM everyday
to record their protest against
the attack on Imran Khan.
The central leadership Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad
Umar, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat
Mahmood, Provincial Minister
Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid also
addressed the participants of
the protest demonstration at
Liberty Chowk.
Meanwhile, Islamabad police registered separate cases against several long march
participants, including the PTI
leaders for assaulting personnel of law enforcement agencies
and vandalising public property.
The cases were registered with
the Industrial Area Police Station on Friday under Sections
353 (assault or criminal force to
deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 422
and 188 (disobedience to order
duly promulgated by public servant). As many as 250-300 protesters led by PTI leaders Amir
Mehmood Kayani, Ali Ahmed
Awan, Wasif Qayyum, Chaudhry
Shoaib and others were moving towards Faizabad on Friday
evening and they provoked party activists to attack police and
FC personnel,” said an FIR.
At least nine FC personnel and
five police officers had been injured in the attack, the FIR added. It may be added here that
the angry mob of PTI workers
had also set ablaze the motorcycle of an orphan bike rider, who
was seen crying in a video widely shared on social media. The
victim Ishtiaq said in the video
that he was the breadwinner for
his large family after the death
of his father “I am a student of
class 9th and also cover the cost
of his education by riding the
Bykea,” he lamented while rolling down tears on his cheeks.