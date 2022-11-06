Share:

ISLAMABAD - Only two days after former prime

minister Imran Khan survived an

assassination attempt, Interior

Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on

Saturday said that the masses have

altogether rejected the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief

to stage countrywide protests

over the armed attack on the long

march container.

The remarks of the interior minister came amid some reports quoting party sources that PTI chairman

Imran Khan was unhappy with his

party leaders over their failure to

bring out people in large numbers

on roads soon after he got injured

in an attack in Wazirabad city of the

Punjab province. After the attack, at

least two PTI leaders in a video message had given a call of countrywide

protests on behalf of party chief

Khan, who at that time was being

treated at a hospital in Lahore.

The interior minister said that

the non-participation of the public

in the protests, except a few dozen

workers of the party, was clear evidence of his claim that the public

did not stand by Khan. The ex-premier is seeking early election by

leading an anti-government campaign. Rana Sanaullah said that the

Pakistani nation believed in democratic behaviours and politics of

self-respect and tolerance. He said

that PTI was trying to block roads

for the last two days under the protection of provincial police and on

the instigation of provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – an action which

was condemnable. He said that the

people were facing difficulties due

to closure of roads and patients unable to get to hospitals. The interior minister concluded by saying the

silence of Punjab govt and its assistance being provided to PTI workers in the illegal act of closure of

roads and highways was shameful.