ATTOCK - Punjab government has given approval for repair/ rehabilitation of 11 link roads in tehsils Hazro and Hasanabdal which will cost Rs 350 million. Former SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to journalists. He said that the roads include Asghar Lakori Road, Dilawarabad Formali Road, Nartopa Road, Qutab Bandi Road, Shadi Khan Waisa Road, Khagwani Road, Yaseen Road, Daman-Haroon Road, Hassar-Dhok Gujjar Road, Pormiana Road and Shahia-Jahanabad Road. Malik Amin Aslam said that work on these roads will be started soon and after the completion of work on these roads thousands of people of the area will have better traveling facilities.