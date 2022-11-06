LAHORE - TheFIR of the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan could
not be registered even on the third day of
the incident . Despite the passage of 48
hours, the case of the assassination attack on the former Prime Ministercould
not be registered as yet by Punjab Police.
According to the police, the application
could not be received through the online
system due to shortfall of electricity in
area. PTI leader Zubair Niazi says that the
police is not receiving the formal application and even after waiting for five hours,
the online application has not been registered. According to police sources, the
postmortem of the body of the victim
Muazam was done without even registeration of the case. Due to the delay in
registering the FIR, the accused could not
be arrested officially even though he is in
custody. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to the media
representatives outside Shaukat Khanum
Hospital Lahore expressed deep concern
regarding the delay in the registration of
the case and said, The FIR of the attack is
still not being registered, it seems there
is a lot of pressure on the police.
People are not satisfied with the performance of IG Punjab and it was also
probably mentioned in the meeting Punjab cabinet on Friday. He also said, the
Punjab government should definitely
ask the incumbent IG Punjab and should
probe the bottom of the matter that if
the IG is helpless then by whom pressure
he is helpless?, He raised question. “The
most worrying thing is that Imran Khan,
who is the chairman of the most popular political party of the country and a
former prime minister of this country
sustained life threatening injuries during an assassination attempt on him but
still there’s a delay in the registration of
an FIR.
The complainant who is the ex-premier of the country is getting it difficult
to register a case even after more than
48 hours of the assassination attempt on
him, Qureshi stated. Whenever there is
an incident, a complainant tries to register an FIR against the incident and the
complainant has the right to convey his
point of view to the police through an FIR,
he added. Maintaining this Qureshi said,
also, it is surprising to see that there is
an incident of which the FIR has not been
registered yet, the accused who is caught
on the spot, within minutes his statement is broadcasted all over Pakistan.
Despite the objection, another statement of his comes out the following day.
And the very next day Defence Minister
Khawaja Asif endorses the confessional
statement of the attacker without any investigation on the floor of the house. We
are carefully observing all these developments and according to our understanding, we think that efforts are being made
to give a new direction to the facts from
the very first day of the incident, he said.
Speaking about Imran Khan health condition Qureshi said, doctors are satisfied
with Imran Khan’s health. We expect Imran Khan to be discharged soon, he said.
Another Pti senior leader Fawad
Chaudhary said in media briefing during his visit to the house of deceased
Muazam who got killed during an attack
on Imran khan in Wazirabad said, all the
accused who are involved in this conspiracy will not escape punishment. No
matter how hard these people try, eventually an FIR will be registered today or
tomorrow, he said. According to reliable
sources a major reason for the delay in
registeration of the FIR is also said to be
that Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and Imran Khan have differences over
the names of some persons named in the
FIR. According to the sources, Chaudhry
Parvez Elahi is urging Imran Khan not to
mention a specific name in the FIR. While
Imran Khan is adamant that the names of
all the people he has mentioned should
be included in the FIR. And this is the
reason why the police is still using delay
tactics in registering the case due to this
dispute between CM and Imran Khan.