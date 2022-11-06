Share:

LAHORE - TheFIR of the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan could

not be registered even on the third day of

the incident . Despite the passage of 48

hours, the case of the assassination attack on the former Prime Ministercould

not be registered as yet by Punjab Police.

According to the police, the application

could not be received through the online

system due to shortfall of electricity in

area. PTI leader Zubair Niazi says that the

police is not receiving the formal application and even after waiting for five hours,

the online application has not been registered. According to police sources, the

postmortem of the body of the victim

Muazam was done without even registeration of the case. Due to the delay in

registering the FIR, the accused could not

be arrested officially even though he is in

custody. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to the media

representatives outside Shaukat Khanum

Hospital Lahore expressed deep concern

regarding the delay in the registration of

the case and said, The FIR of the attack is

still not being registered, it seems there

is a lot of pressure on the police.

People are not satisfied with the performance of IG Punjab and it was also

probably mentioned in the meeting Punjab cabinet on Friday. He also said, the

Punjab government should definitely

ask the incumbent IG Punjab and should

probe the bottom of the matter that if

the IG is helpless then by whom pressure

he is helpless?, He raised question. “The

most worrying thing is that Imran Khan,

who is the chairman of the most popular political party of the country and a

former prime minister of this country

sustained life threatening injuries during an assassination attempt on him but

still there’s a delay in the registration of

an FIR.

The complainant who is the ex-premier of the country is getting it difficult

to register a case even after more than

48 hours of the assassination attempt on

him, Qureshi stated. Whenever there is

an incident, a complainant tries to register an FIR against the incident and the

complainant has the right to convey his

point of view to the police through an FIR,

he added. Maintaining this Qureshi said,

also, it is surprising to see that there is

an incident of which the FIR has not been

registered yet, the accused who is caught

on the spot, within minutes his statement is broadcasted all over Pakistan.

Despite the objection, another statement of his comes out the following day.

And the very next day Defence Minister

Khawaja Asif endorses the confessional

statement of the attacker without any investigation on the floor of the house. We

are carefully observing all these developments and according to our understanding, we think that efforts are being made

to give a new direction to the facts from

the very first day of the incident, he said.

Speaking about Imran Khan health condition Qureshi said, doctors are satisfied

with Imran Khan’s health. We expect Imran Khan to be discharged soon, he said.

Another Pti senior leader Fawad

Chaudhary said in media briefing during his visit to the house of deceased

Muazam who got killed during an attack

on Imran khan in Wazirabad said, all the

accused who are involved in this conspiracy will not escape punishment. No

matter how hard these people try, eventually an FIR will be registered today or

tomorrow, he said. According to reliable

sources a major reason for the delay in

registeration of the FIR is also said to be

that Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and Imran Khan have differences over

the names of some persons named in the

FIR. According to the sources, Chaudhry

Parvez Elahi is urging Imran Khan not to

mention a specific name in the FIR. While

Imran Khan is adamant that the names of

all the people he has mentioned should

be included in the FIR. And this is the

reason why the police is still using delay

tactics in registering the case due to this

dispute between CM and Imran Khan.