Punjab police spokesperson on Sunday reacted to the inappropriate remarks made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on a police uniform, appealing to the Punjab government to take action against him.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the police are doing all-out efforts to fulfill their responsibility by sidelining the interests in terms of politics and grouping. He condemned the statement of Shah Mahmood Qureshi by labeling it as ‘deplorable’, adding that he ‘hurled abuse at the uniforms’ of thousands of martyred police officers.

Condemning the gunfire attack in Wazirabad, the Punjab police spokesperson said that the police extend sympathy to all the victims of the incident. He went on to say that the police expected the government to take action against him [Shah Mahmood].