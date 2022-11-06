Share:

FORTH WORTH - A relentless Maria Sakkari capped her perfect run through the round robin stage of the WTA Finals with a 6-2 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Friday to reach the semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas along with group runner-up Aryna Sabalenka. Sakkari broke twice for a 5-1 cushion en route to capturing the first set, which meant Tunisian world No 2 Jabeur had no mathematical chance of advancing even if she had rallied back to victory. In the second set, with Sakkari and Sabalenka already safely into the knockout stage, the Greek world No 5 broke early for a 3-1 lead and raced home from there to improve to 3-0 in the stage of the season-ending tournament.