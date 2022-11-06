Share:

KARACHI-A private security guard was shot dead on Tariq Road on Saturday evening, according to police and rescue services. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that Mohammed Fakhrul Islam, 41, was shot and killed when he resisted an armed robbery bid at a jewellery shop near Liberty Chowk.

However, the Ferozabad police disputed the Edhi’s version, saying Islam was gunned down by another security guard over some personal matter. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfill medico-legal formalities.

Man held for killing mother

A man was arrested on charges of allegedly killing his mother in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. The Sharea Faisal police said that Hajra Kishwar Jameed, 75, was stabbed to death allegedly by her son, Mohammed Shaikh, inside their Heaven City Apartment residence. The body was shifted to the JPMC for a post-mortem examination. The police arrested the suspect and lodged an FIR.