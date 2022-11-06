Share:

At least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) were martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

According to police, bandits attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

Following the attack, policemen from across the district and Sindh Rangers personnel have been called in for operation against the dacoits, said sources.

Earlier in the month, a police party had come under attack by armed men in Layyah when they were transporting a suspected criminal to the local court to get his transit remand.

Unidentified armed men had attacked a police party from Karachi in Punjab’s Layyah city. The attackers tortured the cops and managed to flee from the scene along with the suspected criminal.